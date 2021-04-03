$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Prologis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,648. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

