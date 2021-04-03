0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $1.78

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003076 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $292.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.