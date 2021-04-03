$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.25. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

