1,115 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $222.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.16. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

