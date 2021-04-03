12,736 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

