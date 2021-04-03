$15.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report sales of $15.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.34 billion and the highest is $15.46 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $18.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $73.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.28. 6,166,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

