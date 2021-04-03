16,724 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

ESI stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

