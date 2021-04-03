$178.70 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report sales of $178.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.90 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

