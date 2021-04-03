1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,803,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

