1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,803,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About 1933 Industries
