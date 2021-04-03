$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $195.84 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $73.60 and a twelve month high of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $81,975,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.