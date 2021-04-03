20,110 Shares in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Providence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $455,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

