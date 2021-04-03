23,009 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $85.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.