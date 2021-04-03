$297.35 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $297.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.33 million and the highest is $297.36 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $240.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

NYSE FNV traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.91. 836,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,441. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

