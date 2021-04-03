31,107 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,932,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 656,563 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,359,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

WDR opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

