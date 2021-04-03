$352.43 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report sales of $352.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $315.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $125.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

