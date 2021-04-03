3,649 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $12,754,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $3,547,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMO stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

