3,976 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

