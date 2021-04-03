40,975 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,784,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGACU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07. IG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

