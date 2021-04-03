441 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

