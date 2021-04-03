450 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.93 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

