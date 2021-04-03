$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.