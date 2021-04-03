5,208 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Workday by 16.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 26.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $879,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

