572 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

