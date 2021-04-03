69,318 Shares in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

