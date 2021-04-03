$71.50 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report $71.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $67.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $352.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 842,023 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT stock remained flat at $$7.19 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

