750 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $778,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.