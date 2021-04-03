75,047 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.43 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

