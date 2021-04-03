$765.50 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $765.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $772.00 million. Crane reported sales of $797.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Crane by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 225,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

