84,448 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,448 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Fossil Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $643.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

