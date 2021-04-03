908 Devices Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for 908 Devices in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

MASS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

MASS opened at $52.11 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $22,389,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $18,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $17,086,000.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

