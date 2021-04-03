Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.61 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

