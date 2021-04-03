Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
