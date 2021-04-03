Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.61 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Acasti Pharma Inc

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit