Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 17,472 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

