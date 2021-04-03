Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.