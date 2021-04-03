Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

