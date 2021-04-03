Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATNM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

