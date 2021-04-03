Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,797,000 after buying an additional 686,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.