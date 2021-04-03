Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 5,972 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $164,615,000 after buying an additional 182,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,674,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after buying an additional 480,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

