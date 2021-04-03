Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

AEG stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aegon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aegon by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

