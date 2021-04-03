Aion Hits Market Cap of $172.22 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $172.22 million and $24.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

