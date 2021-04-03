Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $756.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Albemarle posted sales of $738.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.74. 1,126,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.