Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 44.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $133,417.04 and $184.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

