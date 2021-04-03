Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
