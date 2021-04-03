Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

