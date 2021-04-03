Algorand Hits Market Cap of $3.80 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $334.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00295932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.24 or 0.03164207 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,234,097,831 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,165,422 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

