Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,726,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $34,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $13,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $10,761,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.92 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.