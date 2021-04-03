Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 456,574 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 456,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.