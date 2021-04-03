Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 113,680 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,680 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,809,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,398 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.99 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.