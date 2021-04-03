Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $11.45 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

