Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

