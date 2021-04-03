AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $53.56 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,605,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AMC Networks by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 285,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit