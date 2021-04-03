AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $53.56 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,605,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AMC Networks by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 285,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

