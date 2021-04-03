American International Group Inc. Acquires 25,145 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,991 shares of company stock worth $21,393,285. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.